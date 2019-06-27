Craig Hemmings: Preston North End name businessman as new chairman

Craig Hemmings takes up the vacant chairman position at Deepdale

Preston North End have named businessman Craig Hemmings as chairman following his appointment to the board at Deepdale.

Hemmings joins chief executive John Kay, finance director Kevin Abbott and non-executive directors David Taylor, David Robinson and Anthony Hughes.

The 57-year-old takes up the vacant role with the Lillywhites, which the club had been operating without.

"I am delighted to take up the position," Hemmings said.

"My family's connections with PNE have been in place for almost five decades."

Preston finished 14th in the Championship last season, 13 points off the play-off places.