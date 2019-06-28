Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day nine in Egypt

Will Ghana get their first win of the tournament? They face holders Cameroon in Ismailia

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Morocco reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast on Friday.

Wahbi Khazri rescued a point for Tunisia against Mali in Suez as they boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage, and South Africa gave themselves a chance to progress with a 1-0 win over neighbours Namibia.

But what is in store on day nine?

Who's playing?

Tournament debutants Mauritania will look to bounce back from their opening 4-1 Group E defeat by Mali when they face Angola, who drew their opening game with Tunisia, in Suez (15:30 BST).

Then it's over to Group F, where Cameroon are hoping to maintain their winning start when they face Ghana at the Ismailia Stadium in Ismailia (18:00). At the same venue, Benin and Guinea-Bissau clash in the late game (21:00 BST), with both teams looking for a first win.

Players to watch

Mauritania v Angola

Mateus Galiano has played for Angola since 2006

Mateus Galiano National team: Angola Position: Forward Club: Boavista Age: 35

At the age of 35, Mateus Galiano is the veteran of Angola's team but he remains effective for both club and country.

Having scored five times for Boavista in Portugal's top flight in 2018-19, Galiano is hoping to make an impression in Egypt after Angola qualified for the first time since 2013.

Galiano played in the creditable 1-1 draw with Tunisia in Suez on Monday, but Angola need to beat Mauritania if they are serious about matching their efforts of 2008 and 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Cameroon v Ghana

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored five goals in 30 Premier League games for Stoke in 2017-18

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting National team: Cameroon Position: Forward Club: Paris St-Germain Age: 30

Stoke City to Paris St-Germain is not a well-trodden path but Cameroon captain Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting has settled in the French capital since tasting relegation with the Potters at the end of 2017-18.

Choupo-Moting led his country to a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in Group F's opening game but Ghana are expected to pose a tougher test for Clarence Seedorf's side.

The 30-year-old's form is key if Cameroon are to retain their title as champions of Africa.

Benin v Guinea-Bissau

Steve Mounie (right) could have given Benin a surprise win over Ghana

Steve Mounie National team: Benin Position: Forward Club: Huddersfield Age: 24

Underdogs Benin hit back to secure a 2-2 draw with 10-man Ghana in their opening Group F game but it could have been so much better had Steve Mounie not sent his header over the bar in stoppage time.

The Huddersfield forward had scored a hat-trick against fellow finalists Mauritania in Benin's final game before the Cup of Nations.

"Above all else, we want to win a match at the Cup of Nations," said Mounie before the start of the tournament.

What are the big stories of the day?

Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf is hoping a visit from former team-mate Samuel Eto'o will inspire the holders for their game with Ghana in Ismailia.

Eto'o and the Dutchman were team-mates at Real Madrid, and the former Cameroon striker - who won 118 caps - dropped in on the Indomitable Lions camp as they prepared for Saturday's Group F game.