Julien Lamy: Rotherham United sign French winger on a one-year deal

Julien Lamy is Rotherham's fourth summer signing

Rotherham United have signed winger Julien Lamy on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who was previously with French fifth-tier side Stade Plabennecois Football, spent time on trial with the Millers last season.

"I think he's still a development project," boss Paul Warne told the club website.

"As I stand here talking to you now, I expect great things for him, but I don't expect him to start the first game of the season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.