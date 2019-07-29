Scottish League Two 2019-20: Predict the final league table

It is shaping up to be a close race in Scotland's bottom tier this season, with a handful of sides all harbouring title hopes.

Edinburgh City and Annan Athletic missed out in the play-offs last term; Stirling Albion went close; Stenhousemuir will be looking to bounce straight back to League One; and might newcomers Cove Rangers sweep all before them?

And what about the bottom? Albion Rovers' late revival saved them last term, but who else might be scrapping it out?

Choose how you think the division will finish and share your selections with your friends.