European Under-21 Championship: Spain beat France to reach final

Borja Mayoral (L) celebrates scoring Spain's fourth goal in the victory over France

Spain came from behind to cruise past France 4-1 and set-up a European Under-21 Championship final with Germany.

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring but Marc Roca and Mikel Oyarzabal put Spain in front at the break.

Dani Olmo extended Spain's lead within two minutes of the restart and Borja Mayoral rounded off an impressive performance in Reggio.

Spain will be looking to avenge their 2017 final defeat by Germany in Udine on Sunday (19:45 BST).

West Ham's new £24m signing Pablo Fornals was influential for Spain, who have recovered from a defeat in their opening Group A game against Italy.

France - who had only conceded one goal before the semi-final - will now face Romania in the third-place play off.

The Romanians led Germany 2-1 at half-time in their semi-final but conceded two late goals to lose 4-2.