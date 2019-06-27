Jack Harrison: Leeds United in talks to re-sign Manchester City midfielder on loan

From the section

Jack Harrison scored four goals in 37 Championship matches last season

Leeds United are in talks with Manchester City about a second successive season-long loan for England Under-21 midfielder Jack Harrison.

Harrison, 22, moved to England from fellow City Football Group outfit New York City in January 2018.

He has never played a game for City, having followed up a loan spell at Middlesbrough by spending last term at Elland Road, where he played 42 games.

Leeds hope to conclude a deal for the upcoming tour to Australia.

The short trip will see Marcelo Bielsa's side play against Manchester United in Perth on 17 July.

