Ishmael Miller: Tranmere Rovers striker signs new contract

Ishmael Miller scored on his Tranmere debut at Cheltenham

Former Manchester City and West Brom striker Ishmael Miller has signed a new six-month deal with Tranmere Rovers.

Miller, 32, joined in January but only made two appearances before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the season.

He told the club website he was "buzzing" to be staying as the club return to League One following promotion via the play-offs.

"I was following the lads doing my rehab and I was made up when we got promoted," he said.

Miller scored on his debut but after getting injured he asked the club not to pay his wages.

"I got off to a good start last season so it was frustrating to get injured but I'm delighted to be back," he added.