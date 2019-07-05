Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Morocco0Benin0

Morocco v Benin

Line-ups

Morocco

  • 1Bono
  • 17Dirar
  • 4da Costa
  • 6Saïss
  • 2Hakimi
  • 14Boussoufa
  • 8El Ahmadi
  • 10Belhanda
  • 7Ziyech
  • 19En-Nesyri
  • 16N Amrabat

Substitutes

  • 3Mazraoui
  • 5Benatia
  • 9Boufal
  • 11Fajr
  • 12Mohamedi
  • 13Boutaïb
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 18Bourabia
  • 20Idrissi
  • 21Abdelhamid
  • 22Tagnaouti
  • 23Baadi

Benin

  • 16Allagbe
  • 18Seibou
  • 13Adilehou
  • 3Adénon
  • 6Verdon
  • 11Imorou
  • 14Soukou
  • 8Adeoti
  • 17Sessegnon
  • 20Dossou
  • 10Poté

Substitutes

  • 1Farnolle
  • 4Anaane
  • 5Salomon
  • 7Djigla
  • 12Kiki
  • 15D'Almeida
  • 19Segbe Azankpo
  • 21Kossi
  • 22Fassinou
  • 23Kakpo
Referee:
Hélder Martins de Carvalho

Match Stats

Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamBenin
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Saturnin Allagbe.

Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat.

Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).

Cebio Soukou (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jodel Dossou (Benin).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

