Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
Morocco v Benin
Line-ups
Morocco
- 1Bono
- 17Dirar
- 4da Costa
- 6Saïss
- 2Hakimi
- 14Boussoufa
- 8El Ahmadi
- 10Belhanda
- 7Ziyech
- 19En-Nesyri
- 16N Amrabat
Substitutes
- 3Mazraoui
- 5Benatia
- 9Boufal
- 11Fajr
- 12Mohamedi
- 13Boutaïb
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 18Bourabia
- 20Idrissi
- 21Abdelhamid
- 22Tagnaouti
- 23Baadi
Benin
- 16Allagbe
- 18Seibou
- 13Adilehou
- 3Adénon
- 6Verdon
- 11Imorou
- 14Soukou
- 8Adeoti
- 17Sessegnon
- 20Dossou
- 10Poté
Substitutes
- 1Farnolle
- 4Anaane
- 5Salomon
- 7Djigla
- 12Kiki
- 15D'Almeida
- 19Segbe Azankpo
- 21Kossi
- 22Fassinou
- 23Kakpo
- Referee:
- Hélder Martins de Carvalho
Match Stats
Home TeamMoroccoAway TeamBenin
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Saturnin Allagbe.
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nordin Amrabat.
Foul by Moubarak Boussoufa (Morocco).
Cebio Soukou (Benin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Manuel da Costa (Morocco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jodel Dossou (Benin).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.