Women's World Cup: Record-breaking peak of 7.6m watch England beat Norway

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Norway 0-3 England

A record-breaking peak UK TV audience of 7.6 million watched on BBC One as England beat Norway 3-0 to reach the Women's World Cup semi-finals.

That is 38.6% of the available audience and beats the previous best for a women's game of 6.9 million for England's 23 June win over Cameroon.

England will face the winners of Friday's match between hosts France and world number one side USA on Tuesday.

The semi-final kicks off at 20:00 BST, live on BBC One.

The Women's World Cup final is on Sunday 7 July (16:00).

