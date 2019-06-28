Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar sign ex-Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea

Jay O'Shea has won promotion with Chesterfield, Sheffield United and Bury

Brisbane Roar, managed by former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, have signed former Bury midfielder Jay O'Shea.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after helping The Shakers win the League Two title in 2018-19.

"It was exciting when I got the call from Robbie Fowler, being a Premier League legend," he told the club website.

"It's a great competition and fantastic opportunity for myself."

O'Shea is the latest player to join the Australian side from the English Football League after Shrewsbury striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Bury defender Tom Aldred and Carlisle's Macaulay Gillesphey agreed moves earlier this week.