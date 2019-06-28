Sabri Lamouchi: Nottingham Forest appoint Frenchman after sacking Martin O'Neill

Nottingham Forest announced Sabri Lamouchi's (left) appointment less than 20 minutes after revealing that Martin O'Neill had left

Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Martin O'Neill, replacing him with former France international Sabri Lamouchi as their new head coach.

O'Neill, 67, won two European Cups with Forest as a player and returned to the Championship side as boss in January.

The Reds were four points off the play-offs when O'Neill took charge but they finished ninth, eight points adrift.

Lamouchi, 47, has managed Ivory Coast and Rennes and becomes Forest's 13th full-time boss in eight years.

Billy Davies, who had two spells in charge at the City Ground, was sacked for the first time on 12 June 2011.

The latest Reds manager, Lamouchi, was capped 12 times by France in a playing career that saw him feature for Monaco, Parma, Inter Milan and Marseille.

Forest have said that he will be "assisted by six new members of staff".

O'Neill, who made 371 appearances for Nottingham Forest as a player, won eight of his 19 games in charge of the club after replacing Aitor Karanka.

The former Leicester City, Celtic and Aston Villa boss had spent almost six years out of club management prior to taking over at Forest.

Alongside assistant Roy Keane, who left the club last week, he guided Republic of Ireland to the last 16 of Euro 2016 before leaving in November 2018 after a poor Nations League campaign.

In a short two-sentence statement on the club website, Forest said they "would like to thank Martin for all his efforts during his time at the City Ground and wish him well for the future".

Another club legend departs

A Nottingham Forest legend, O'Neill was seemingly back at his spiritual home when he took over at the start of the year, with his appointment a popular one among many supporters.

However, much like the fate of former Reds skipper Stuart Pearce, another idol of the Trent End who lasted just 32 games in charge, he exits the club prematurely - before any tangible impact can be observed.

He first joined the Reds in 1971 and went on to play 371 games, winning league championship, League Cup and European Cup medals as part of Brian Clough's all-conquering side of the late 1970s.

O'Neill's understanding of the club ensured an immediate rapport with fans - despite mixed results - and this summer was expected to see the squad shaped in his mould. Instead, the departure of assistant Keane came out of the blue last week and has been swiftly followed by O'Neill's exit.

His greatest successes have come with former Forest team-mate John Robertson as assistant, but the old combination has been absent for his past three roles at Sunderland, the Republic of Ireland and now Forest, all of which have ended in disappointment.