Jay-Roy Grot: Leeds United striker joins Vitesse Arnhem on loan

From the section

Jay-Roy Grot made his debut for Netherlands Under-21s in November 2018

Leeds United striker Jay-Roy Grot has joined Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old Netherlands Under-21 international spent last season at fellow Eredivisie side VVV Venlo, scoring six goals in 33 league games.

He joined Leeds from NEC Nijmegen in August 2017 and has scored once in 20 league appearances.

Grot said it was a "boyhood dream" to join Vitesse, who finished fifth in the Dutch top flight in 2018-19.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.