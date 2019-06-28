Sammie Szmodics: Bristol City sign Colchester United midfielder on three-year deal

Sammie Szmodics, who scored 15 goals in 48 games in 2018-19, joined Colchester as a schoolboy and went on to play more than 150 games for the club

Bristol City will sign midfielder Sammie Szmodics on a three-year deal once his contract at Colchester United ends on 1 July.

Szmodics, 23, has been with the U's since joining at academy level and has scored 40 goals in 165 career games.

Colchester will receive an undisclosed compensation fee as Szmodics is under 24.

"He is still a young player but he is learning all the time," City chief executive Mark Ashton said.

"He has a lot to give to Lee Johnson's team. We are confident this is the right environment for him."

Sammie Szmodics ends a long association with Colchester going back to his school days

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.