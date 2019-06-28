Bangor City face Colwyn Bay in FAW Tier 2 North opener

From the section

Colwyn Bay played in the Evo-Stik League West Division last season

Bangor City will host Colwyn Bay on the opening weekend of the new FAW Tier 2 North League.

Bay return to Welsh football after 35 years in the English pyramid while Bangor were spared relegation after a 42-point deduction was halved.

Llanelli, relegated from the Welsh Premier, host Pontypridd Town on the opening weekend of the South League.

The two divisions replace the Cymru Alliance and Welsh Football League Division One.

The changes are part of the Football Association of Wales' restructuring of the Welsh football leagues.

FAW Tier 2 South League

Friday, 16 August

Goytre United v Briton Ferry Llansawel

Llanelli Town AFC v Pontypridd Town

Cwmbran Celtic v Swansea University

Saturday, 17 August

Haverfordwest County v Caerau Ely

Afan Lido v Undy Athletic

Cambrian & Clydach v Llantwit Major

STM Sports v Cwmamman United

Taffs Well v Ammanford

FAW Tier 2 North League

Friday, 16 August

Prestatyn Town v Guilsfield

Saturday, 17 August

Bangor City v Colwyn Bay

Flint Town United v Rhyl

Llandudno v Corwen

Llanfair United v Ruthin

Llangefni Town v Gresford Athletic

Llanrhaeadr v Penrhyncoch

Porthmadog v Conwy Borough