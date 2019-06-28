Cambridge United: Goalkeeper Callum Burton agrees two-year deal

Callum Burton left Hull City after two seasons and without making a senior appearance

Goalkeeper Callum Burton has joined Cambridge United on a two-year deal.

Former England Under-18 international Burton moves to the Abbey Stadium after being released by Hull City in May.

The 22-year-old former Shrewsbury Town trainee made 22 appearances while on loan at National League club Chesterfield last season.

"We're pleased to welcome him into the group and look forward to the competition he'll provide," Cambridge head coach Colin Calderwood said.

