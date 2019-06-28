John Sutton: Striker ends retirement to play for Greenock Morton

Sutton last played in April 2018 for St Mirren

John Sutton is to play for Greenock Morton after coming out of retirement 14 months since his last game.

The striker, 35, will combine playing with his coaching role as head of youth at the Scottish Championship club.

Sutton retired after helping St Mirren clinch a return to the top flight but has been persuaded to return by new Morton manager David Hopkin.

"I tried to sign him when I was manager at Livingston, so I've always had that admiration for him," Hopkin said.

"We're hoping he'll be able to help the younger first-team players on the park and contribute a few goals."