David Turnbull backed to reach 'very top' despite collapse of Motherwell to Celtic deal

Turnbull became a Motherwell first-team regular last season

David Turnbull will recover from a "rough week" and reach the "very top" despite his move to Celtic collapsing, Motherwell's chief executive says.

Celtic reviewed their £3.25m bid for the 19-year-old midfielder after a medical revealed he needed "immediate preventative" knee surgery.

Motherwell's Alan Burrows has said on Twitter he has "no idea" whether the player will eventually join Celtic.

"The only thing we're concentrating on is getting the boy back fit," he said.

"But he's a real strong lad from a great family and he'll bounce back and get his big move in time. It's not the end, just a little delayed."

Turnbull had agreed a four-year contract with Celtic after also holding talks with Norwich City, who had matched the Scottish champions' transfer offer after their promotion to England's top flight.

Motherwell say that, although Celtic were still keen to sign Turnbull following his medical, the Glasgow club revised their offer and the two clubs could not reach agreement.

"As I have said all along, he's destined for the very top," Burrows said. "This is but a speed bump for him."

Burrows thanked Celtic's medical staff, and physiotherapist Tim Williamson "in particular", for their "great care and sensitivity" and echoed Motherwell's previous statement pointing out they hope to have Turnbull back playing for them once he returns to full fitness.

However, asked when that might be, he added: "That's impossible to accurately calculate until he has the operation.

"We'll get him back asap, but we won't rush it. Important to be 100% bang on."

Turnbull became a first-team regular last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.