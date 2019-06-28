Charlton Athletic: Chuks Aneke and Tom Lockyer join on two-year contracts

From the section

Chuks Aneke played for Stevenage, Preston and Crewe before joining MK Dons in 2016

Charlton Athletic have signed Wales defender Tom Lockyer and striker Chuks Aneke on two-year deals.

Former Arsenal academy graduate Aneke, 25, scored 17 league goals to help MK Dons secure automatic promotion from League Two last season.

Lockyer, 24, has five international caps and last season captained Bristol Rovers where he made more than 250 league appearances.

Both Aneke and Lockyer were out of contract at their previous clubs.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.