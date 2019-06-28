Antonio Valencia joins Ecuadorian champions LDU Quito on free transfer

Antonio Valencia
Antonio Valencia has won 96 caps for Ecuador

Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old left United at the end of the season having spent 10 years at Old Trafford after arriving from Wigan.

The right-back, who began his career with El Nacional, was part of the Ecuador side who exited the Copa America at the group stage this week.

LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian Serie A last year and are seventh at the midway point this season.

