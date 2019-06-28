Antonio Valencia joins Ecuadorian champions LDU Quito on free transfer
Former Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has joined Ecuadorian side LDU Quito on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old left United at the end of the season having spent 10 years at Old Trafford after arriving from Wigan.
The right-back, who began his career with El Nacional, was part of the Ecuador side who exited the Copa America at the group stage this week.
LDU Quito won the Ecuadorian Serie A last year and are seventh at the midway point this season.