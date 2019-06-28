Stefan Payne: Tranmere Rovers sign striker after his release from Bristol Rovers

Stefan Payne's loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in the 2018-19 season was his third stint with the club

Stefan Payne has joined Tranmere Rovers on a two-year deal after the striker had his contract at Bristol Rovers cancelled by mutual consent.

Payne, 27, scored three goals in 27 games in one season at Rovers, which ended with a loan spell at Shrewsbury.

His solitary campaign was also marked by controversy, as he was fined by the club for reportedly making a rude gesture towards their own fans.

Tranmere is the 11th club that Payne has joined in nine years.

Rovers boss Micky Mellon said Payne would fit "the old-style aggressive target man role".

"He will make a good physical contribution alongside getting us that end of the pitch and keeping us there," Mellon told the club website.

"He will hopefully chip in with a fair amount of goals too, so I am really pleased to get someone of his experience into the group."

