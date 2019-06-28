Rangers' Jamie Murphy puts 'down moments' behind him after a season out

Jamie Murphy was back in training before the end of last season

Jamie Murphy admits there were "days where you felt like you were never going to play football again" as he prepares to return to Rangers action.

The 29-year-old forward suffered a knee ligament injury in August that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

"There are some down moments and some highs, but I am glad I managed to get there in the end," he told Rangers TV.

"It has been long and it's the longest amount of time I have ever missed in my career, so it has been tough."

Murphy, who joined Rangers in January 2018 and made his loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion permanent last summer, was injured against Kilmarnock just as he was establishing himself as an important part of new manager Steven Gerrard's starting line-up.

He admits that there were also "days where you feel like you can play tomorrow".

"There was a lot of speaking to friends and family," he said. "It is about trying to keep a level head and work hard every day to get back to where I am now.

"I got great advice at the start. There are peaks and valleys - it's never a straight re-hab and it's never good all the way through."

Murphy, capped twice for Scotland, was back training with the first team before the end of last season but has had a more tailored close season to most of his team-mates as he prepares to make a competitive return.

"I have had a couple of weeks off and then a couple of weeks in," he revealed.

"Coming back in, I have obviously not trained for a long time, but that has really helped me and set me on a good road."