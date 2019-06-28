Jimmy Shan: West Brom part company with first-team coach after Slaven Bilic arrival

Jimmy Shan worked for Birmingham City before joining Albion as academy coach in 2006

Jimmy Shan has left West Bromwich Albion following Slaven Bilic's appointment as head coach.

First-team coach Shan, 40, ended last season in caretaker charge after Darren Moore's sacking, but the Baggies were beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals by Aston Villa.

Shan joined as an academy coach in 2006 and worked his way up to the position of first-team coach in January 2018.

Chief executive Mark Jenkins thanked Shan for his "tireless efforts".

"We are sorry to see Jimmy leave," he added. "He leaves with our blessing and we have no doubt that he will soon be in work elsewhere.

"We will enjoy watching his progress as a coach from afar and I look forward to our paths crossing again in the future. We wish Jimmy and his family all the very best."