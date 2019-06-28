Daniel Bentley: Bristol City bring in Brentford goalkeeper on four-year deal

Daniel Bentley was an Arsenal trainee before joining Southend in 2009

Bristol City have agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Daniel Bentley for an undisclosed fee from fellow Championship side Brentford.

The 25-year-old, who will officially become a Robins player on 1 July, has agreed a four-year deal.

Bentley made 33 appearances for Brentford last season.

Chief executive officer Mark Ashton told the club website: "A lot of clubs were very keen but we were very determined to secure his services."

He added: "Dan is very tuned in to the Bristol City philosophy and what we are trying to achieve here and our fans should be very excited about his arrival."

