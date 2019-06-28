Women's League Cup: Demi Vance hits quickfire double to win trophy for Glentoran
-
- From the section Women's Football
Glentoran Women lifted the Women's League Cup as a quickfire Demi Vance double saw them beat Sion Swifts Ladies 2-0 in the final at Seaview.
Vance's goals came in the 76th and 77th minutes to secure a deserved win for the Glens who were on top against an under-strength Swifts side.
The midfielder had a first-half penalty saved by Nicole McClure in after Rachel Rogan was fouled by Tasmin McCarter.
Zoe McGlynn came closest for the Swifts with a half-volley on the hour.
More to follow.