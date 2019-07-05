Africa Cup of Nations: Mohamed Salah a doubt for hosts Egypt

Mohamed Salah has scored two goals in Egypt's three games at their home tournament

BBC coverage

How to follow: Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah could miss the hosts' Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie with South Africa after sitting out of training on Thursday.

Salah, who has had a cold, was told by Egypt coach Javier Aguirre not to "worsen his condition" by training.

The Liverpool forward has scored two goals in his side's three group games.

His absence in Cairo would be a blow for the seven-time champions, who have been criticised at home despite winning all three games without conceding.

Many Egyptians feel that the current team is a shadow of the side which won three successive tournaments between 2006 and 2010.

Meanwhile, South Africa boss Stuart Baxter believes it would be a "national disaster" for Egypt if the hosts were beaten by his side.

Bafana Bafana, who qualified in the final spot reserved for the four best third-place sides, scored just once in an unimpressive group stage campaign.

"The fact that we're playing against the home nation is inspiring," said Baxter.

"Knowing the Egyptian people, knowing their passion for football, knowing their expectations are very high, knowing that they have some great players, I believe that the pressure would be more on them.

South Africa's only victory in the tournament came against neighbours Namibia in a narrow 1-0 win, but Baxter says his side will "quietly believe we can cause an upset".

"We know that we will have to play very, very well because this is a good Egyptian team and they will have massive support," he added.

"It's our job to bring maybe some frustration. If we can do that and the crowd become a little bit impatient, the players will feel that on the field."