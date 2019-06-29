Match ends, Colombia 0(4), Chile 0(5).
Copa America: Chile beat Colombia in penalty shootout
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored the decisive penalty of a tense shootout to send defending champions Chile into the semi-finals of the Copa America.
Chile bossed the game against Colombia but failed to make a breakthrough in normal time or extra-time as VAR ruled out two goals.
It went to a penalty shootout and when William Tesillo missed Colombia's final kick, Sanchez made no mistake.
They face Uruguay or Peru next.
Colombia had started the brighter before Chile seemed sparked into life after having a Charles Aranguiz goal ruled out for offside by VAR after 16 minutes.
A second-half Arturo Vidal strike was similarly chalked off after the cameras spotted a handball in the build-up.
"We dominated practically the whole match. It was a great match against a team with a lot of quality," said Vidal.
"We scored two goals that unfortunately VAR annulled. We deserved to have won in normal time, we couldn't, but we managed to score the five penalties and went into the next round."
"Penalties are more in the hands of God than the players, that's the way they've always been and always will be," Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz said.
Line-ups
Colombia
- 1Ospina
- 3MedinaBooked at 44mins
- 13Mina
- 23D Sánchez
- 6Tesillo
- 11Ju CuadradoBooked at 70mins
- 5Barrios
- 15UribeSubstituted forCardonaat 67'minutes
- 10RodríguezBooked at 88mins
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forZapataat 77'minutes
- 20MartínezSubstituted forDíazat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zapata
- 4Arias
- 7Zapata
- 8Cardona
- 12Vargas
- 14Díaz
- 16Lerma
- 17Borja
- 18Cuéllar
- 21Lucumí
- 22Montero
Chile
- 1Arias
- 4Isla
- 17Medel
- 3Maripán
- 15Beausejour
- 8VidalBooked at 59mins
- 13Pulgar
- 20AránguizBooked at 8mins
- 6FuenzalidaSubstituted forPavezat 75'minutes
- 11Vargas
- 7Sánchez
Substitutes
- 2Lichnovsky
- 5Díaz
- 9Castillo
- 10Valdés
- 12Cortés
- 14Pavez
- 16Hernández
- 18Jara
- 19Fernandes
- 21Opazo
- 22Sagal
- 23Urra
- Referee:
- Néstor Fabián Pitana
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away21
Live Text
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Colombia 0(4), Chile 0(5).
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(4), Chile 0(5). Alexis Sánchez (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by William Tesillo (Colombia) left footed shot is close, but misses to the left. William Tesillo should be disappointed.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(4), Chile 0(4). Charles Aránguiz (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(4), Chile 0(3). Yerry Mina (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(3), Chile 0(3). Erick Pulgar (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(3), Chile 0(2). Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(2), Chile 0(2). Eduardo Vargas (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(2), Chile 0(1). Edwin Cardona (Colombia) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(1), Chile 0(1). Arturo Vidal (Chile) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Colombia 0(1), Chile 0. James Rodríguez (Colombia) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Colombia 0, Chile 0.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Colombia 0, Chile 0.
Foul by Charles Aránguiz (Chile).
Edwin Cardona (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilmar Barrios (Colombia).
Foul by Eduardo Vargas (Chile).
Juan Cuadrado (Colombia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Juan Cuadrado (Colombia).
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Cuadrado (Colombia).
Booking
James Rodríguez (Colombia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Arturo Vidal (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Colombia).
Alexis Sánchez (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Medina (Colombia).
Attempt missed. Erick Pulgar (Chile) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles Aránguiz with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Attempt blocked. Arturo Vidal (Chile) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Jean Beausejour.
Attempt saved. Eduardo Vargas (Chile) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Guillermo Maripán.
Offside, Chile. Guillermo Maripán tries a through ball, but Alexis Sánchez is caught offside.
Offside, Colombia. Juan Cuadrado tries a through ball, but Luis Díaz is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Colombia. Luis Díaz replaces Roger Martínez.
Corner, Chile. Conceded by Yerry Mina.
Charles Aránguiz (Chile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edwin Cardona (Colombia).
Guillermo Maripán (Chile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Duván Zapata (Colombia).