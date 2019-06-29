Copa America: Chile beat Colombia in penalty shootout

William Tesillo missed Colombia's final penalty, leaving Alexis Sanchez to score the decisive kick

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored the decisive penalty of a tense shootout to send defending champions Chile into the semi-finals of the Copa America.

Chile bossed the game against Colombia but failed to make a breakthrough in normal time or extra-time as VAR ruled out two goals.

It went to a penalty shootout and when William Tesillo missed Colombia's final kick, Sanchez made no mistake.

They face Uruguay or Peru next.

Colombia had started the brighter before Chile seemed sparked into life after having a Charles Aranguiz goal ruled out for offside by VAR after 16 minutes.

A second-half Arturo Vidal strike was similarly chalked off after the cameras spotted a handball in the build-up.

"We dominated practically the whole match. It was a great match against a team with a lot of quality," said Vidal.

"We scored two goals that unfortunately VAR annulled. We deserved to have won in normal time, we couldn't, but we managed to score the five penalties and went into the next round."

"Penalties are more in the hands of God than the players, that's the way they've always been and always will be," Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz said.