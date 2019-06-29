Celtic: Republic of Ireland youth Luca Connell signs from Bolton
Celtic have signed 18-year-old midfielder Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers on a four-year deal.
The teenager broke into the English Championship side's first team in January and made 12 appearances as they were relegated to the third tier.
Connell will reportedly cost £250,000, although Bolton's administrators are thought to be considering challenging his right to leave for that fee.
"It's unbelievable to sign for such a massive club," Connell said.
"I'm more than ready for the pressure and expectation and I'm really looking forward to it."
Connell received a first Republic of Ireland call-up last month, but injury prevented him joining the squad.
However, the left-sided, Liverpool-born player will join Celtic's first team at their training camp in Austria.
