Celtic: Republic of Ireland youth Luca Connell signs from Bolton

Luca Connell played 10 times in the Championship and twice in the FA Cup for Bolton last term

Celtic have signed 18-year-old midfielder Luca Connell from Bolton Wanderers on a four-year deal.

The teenager broke into the English Championship side's first team in January and made 12 appearances as they were relegated to the third tier.

Connell will reportedly cost £250,000, although Bolton's administrators are thought to be considering challenging his right to leave for that fee.

"It's unbelievable to sign for such a massive club," Connell said.

"I'm more than ready for the pressure and expectation and I'm really looking forward to it."

Connell received a first Republic of Ireland call-up last month, but injury prevented him joining the squad.

However, the left-sided, Liverpool-born player will join Celtic's first team at their training camp in Austria.

