London Lionesses to play in Championship after split from Millwall

Founded in 1971, Millwall Lionesses were said to be the first English women's team to affiliate with a men's club in the 1980s, and have won two Women's FA Cups

The newly named London Lionesses will take over from Millwall Lionesses and continue to play in the Women's Championship for the 2019-20 season.

The Lionesses, who finished bottom last term, ended their affiliation with the men's Millwall team last season.

A Football Association spokesperson confirmed applications to "transfer its licence to a new entity and change its playing name" had been approved.

"The team will continue to participate in the FA Women's Championship."

London Lionesses chairperson Diane Culligan said the club are on track to build the club in to "a force to be reckoned with".

"The FA Women's Championship is the country's second highest division and we're honoured to be part of it at such an exciting time for women's football."

The club will continue to play out of the Dartford stadium that they moved to last year and have ambitions to establish its own base as the country's first dedicated women's football facility.

