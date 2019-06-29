Riva Casley: Charlton Athletic Women sign defender after Millwall exit

Riva Casley was plagued by injury last season

Women's Championship side Charlton Athletic Women have signed former England Under-17 defender Riva Casley.

The 20-year-old centre-half was a free agent having left Millwall Lionesses following an injury plagued season.

Casley, who joined Millwall from Oxford, said: "I feel really positive after signing.

"I don't want any niggles, any injuries or anything that's going to put me out of football for a long time like it has done the past couple of seasons."

