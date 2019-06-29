Euro Under-21 Championship: Spain and Germany to meet in repeat of 2017 final

Germany beat Spain in the 2017 Euro Under-21 Championship final

Spain will be looking for revenge when they meet Germany in a repeat of the 2017 European Under-21 Championship final on Sunday.

Germany won their second title with a narrow 1-0 victory in Krakow two years ago; Spain will be targeting a record-equalling fifth trophy in Udine.

The holders reached the final after coming from 2-1 down to beat Romania 4-2 in their semi-final.

Meanwhile, Spain cruised past France 4-1.

SC Freiburg forward Luca Waldschmidt will be looking to set a new tournament goal-scoring record for the defending champions.

The 23-year-old has already scored seven goals, including a hat-trick in the group-stage victory over Norway, and number eight would see him overtake Swede Marcus Berg's record, achieved in 2009.

Head coach Stefan Kuntz insists, however, there is more to his team than Waldschmidt.

"He had a great performance, but I don't want to single out one of my players," said Kuntz after the semi-finals in Bologna.

"It's the group that's important, even those who didn't play a minute are also important for the team spirit."

Spain, who have their own star in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, began their campaign with defeat by Italy.

"This team is getting better with every match," said coach Luis de la Fuente. "I have a team that is growing, which is capable of overcoming difficult moments.

"The defeat against Italy made us stronger. I don't think my players are yet at their maximum."