Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Madagascar v DR Congo
Line-ups
Madagascar
- 23Melvin
- 20Métanire
- 5Razakanantenaina
- 21Fontaine
- 22Mombris
- 18Raveloson
- 13Andrianantenaina
- 15Amada
- 12Nomenjanahary
- 9Andriatsima
- 2Andriamahitsinoro
Substitutes
- 1Dabo
- 3Rakotoharisoa
- 4Randrianarisoa
- 7Caloin
- 8Andrianarimanana
- 10Rakotoharimalala
- 11Voavy
- 14Morel
- 16Randrianasolo
- 17Rambeloson
- 19Gros
DR Congo
- 1Matampi
- 2Mpeko
- 22Mbemba
- 5Tisserand
- 3Muzinga
- 6Akolo
- 12Moke
- 7MulumbuBooked at 45mins
- 20Maghoma
- 19Assombalonga
- 17Bakambu
Substitutes
- 4Ungenda
- 8Mputu
- 10M'Poku
- 11Bolasie
- 13Elia
- 14Masuaku
- 15Luyindama
- 16Mossi
- 18Bokadi
- 21Shabani
- 23Mandanda
- Referee:
- Noureddine El Jaafari
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away19
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Attempt blocked. Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Razakanantenaina.
Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).
Hand ball by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Carolus Andriamahitsinoro.
Foul by Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar).
Issama Mpeko (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lalaïna Nomenjanahary (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Attempt missed. Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Pascal Razakanantenaina.
Thomas Fontaine (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Congo DR).
Foul by Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar).
Issama Mpeko (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).
Hand ball by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Congo DR).
Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR).
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).
Goal!
Goal! Madagascar 1, Congo DR 1. Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga with a cross.
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).
Offside, Congo DR. Ngonda Muzinga tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.
Hand ball by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).
Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR).
Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).