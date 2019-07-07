Africa Cup of Nations - Round of 16
Madagascar1DR Congo1

Madagascar v DR Congo

Line-ups

Madagascar

  • 23Melvin
  • 20Métanire
  • 5Razakanantenaina
  • 21Fontaine
  • 22Mombris
  • 18Raveloson
  • 13Andrianantenaina
  • 15Amada
  • 12Nomenjanahary
  • 9Andriatsima
  • 2Andriamahitsinoro

Substitutes

  • 1Dabo
  • 3Rakotoharisoa
  • 4Randrianarisoa
  • 7Caloin
  • 8Andrianarimanana
  • 10Rakotoharimalala
  • 11Voavy
  • 14Morel
  • 16Randrianasolo
  • 17Rambeloson
  • 19Gros

DR Congo

  • 1Matampi
  • 2Mpeko
  • 22Mbemba
  • 5Tisserand
  • 3Muzinga
  • 6Akolo
  • 12Moke
  • 7MulumbuBooked at 45mins
  • 20Maghoma
  • 19Assombalonga
  • 17Bakambu

Substitutes

  • 4Ungenda
  • 8Mputu
  • 10M'Poku
  • 11Bolasie
  • 13Elia
  • 14Masuaku
  • 15Luyindama
  • 16Mossi
  • 18Bokadi
  • 21Shabani
  • 23Mandanda
Referee:
Noureddine El Jaafari

Match Stats

Home TeamMadagascarAway TeamDR Congo
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away19

Live Text

Booking

Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Attempt blocked. Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Razakanantenaina.

Foul by Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar).

Hand ball by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Carolus Andriamahitsinoro.

Foul by Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar).

Issama Mpeko (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lalaïna Nomenjanahary (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Attempt missed. Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Congo DR. Conceded by Pascal Razakanantenaina.

Thomas Fontaine (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Congo DR).

Foul by Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar).

Issama Mpeko (Congo DR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Youssouf Mulumbu (Congo DR).

Hand ball by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).

Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Britt Assombalonga (Congo DR).

Attempt missed. Ibrahim Amada (Madagascar) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR).

Anicet Andrianantenaina (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).

Goal!

Goal! Madagascar 1, Congo DR 1. Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ngonda Muzinga with a cross.

Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).

Offside, Congo DR. Ngonda Muzinga tries a through ball, but Britt Assombalonga is caught offside.

Hand ball by Cédric Bakambu (Congo DR).

Faneva Ima Andriatsima (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chancel Mbemba (Congo DR).

Rayan Raveloson (Madagascar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcel Tisserand (Congo DR).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Egypt33005059
2Uganda31113304
3DR Congo31024403
4Zimbabwe301216-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Madagascar32105237
2Nigeria32012206
3Guinea31114314
4Burundi300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Algeria33006069
2Senegal32015146
3Kenya310237-43
4Tanzania300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco33003039
2Ivory Coast32015236
3South Africa310212-13
4Namibia300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mali32106247
2Tunisia30302203
3Angola302112-12
4Mauritania302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ghana31204225
2Cameroon31202025
3Benin30302203
4Guinea-Bissau301204-41
