Africa Cup of Nations: What to look out for on day 11 in Egypt

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June - 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Madagascar produced the shock of the Africa Cup of Nations so far as they beat Nigeria on Sunday.

Hosts Egypt also triumphed to maintain their winning start going into the knockout stage, but who will follow them into the last 16 on Monday?

Who's playing?

Algeria and Morocco both have 100% records with no goals conceded, and while Algeria have already clinched top spot in Group C, Morocco could still be denied.

With four of the six third-placed teams going through to the last 16, even Namibia can still qualify from Group D despite losing their first two games, but Tanzania have only pride to play for.

All four games take place in Cairo, with Ivory Coast looking to get back to winning ways against Namibia in Group D as South Africa aim to deny Morocco top spot (both 17:00 BST).

Algeria then hope to maintain their winning start against Tanzania while Senegal and Kenya battle it out for Group C's runners-up spot as both are level on three points (both 20:00 BST).

Players to watch

Namibia v Ivory Coast

Wilfried Zaha made his 12th international appearance against South Africa as a 69th-minute replacement for Fulham's Jean Michael Seri

Wilfried Zaha National team: Ivory Coast Position: Winger Club: Crystal Palace Age: 26

Wilfried Zaha may be on the verge of a big-money move to Arsenal but he's struggling to get a game for Ivory Coast. He featured as a substitute in their 1-0 win over South Africa and didn't even get off the bench in their 1-0 loss to Morocco.

After switching his international allegiance from England in 2017, Zaha started all three games as Ivory Coast bowed out in the group stage at the last Afcon and will be eager to show he can deliver at this level.

The pressure will be on the 2015 champions to finish the group with victory over a Namibia side who have lost both games and are yet to score a goal, so can coach Ibrahim Kamara afford to overlook Zaha again?

South Africa v Morocco

Nordin Amrabat made 48 appearances for Watford between January 2016 and July 2018

Nordin Amrabat National team: Morocco Position: Winger Club: Al Nassr Age: 32

Morocco have already secured a place in the knockout stage, beating Namibia and Ivory Coast 1-0 without even being at their best.

Nordin Amrabat was man of the match in the latter contest after making the game's only goal for Youssef En-Nesyri, and with 56 caps, the Netherlands-born winger is one of the most experienced players in the Morocco squad.

Despite twisting an ankle last time out, the former Watford man is hopeful of facing South Africa as the Atlas Lions aim to take a 100% record into the last 16 having reached the quarter-finals just once since 2004 - in Gabon in 2017.

Kenya v Senegal

Michael Olunga played in Sweden, China and Spain before moving to Japan in 2018

Michael Olunga National team: Kenya Position: Forward Club: Kashiwa Reysol Age: 25

After losing their opener 2-0 to Algeria, Kenya twice came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2, which has given them a great chance of reaching the knockout stage for the first time.

Not only did Michael Olunga fire in a late winner against Tanzania but he also headed against the crossbar and made it 1-1 with a superb overhead kick, and he is among the tournament's joint-top scorers.

Now Kenya face Africa's top-ranked team Senegal, who are expecting a big improvement after losing to Algeria, but Olunga has told his team-mates: "They are human beings and are bound to make mistakes. If we play like we did against Tanzania then I trust we will get the three points."

Tanzania v Algeria

Baghdad Bounedjah (centre) has scored 12 goals from 26 internationals

Baghdad Bounedjah National team: Algeria Position: Forward Club: Al Sadd Age: 27

Algeria made a statement in their opening game, with Baghdad Bounedjah's penalty setting them on course for an assured win over Kenya, and the 1990 champions followed that up by beating star-studded Senegal, again without conceding a goal.

They are reaping the benefits of training in Qatar to prepare for Egypt, where temperatures have reached 38C, and the heat hasn't fazed Bounedjah as he has played for Qatari side Al Saad since 2015.

He is keeping Leicester striker Islam Slimani out of the side after scoring 39 goals from just 21 league games this season and now faces a Tanzania side who were the first team to be eliminated, despite a spirited performance against Kenya.

What are the big stories of the day?

Kenya coach Sebastien Migne may live to regret his pre-match comments about Senegal, whose best run in the tournament has been to the final in 2002.

He said: "We know that they have never won an Africa Cup of Nations despite having the same qualities of players as the Cameroonians and Ivorians, who have already been crowned champions several times. For that, we have to question their mental strength."

That drew an angry reaction from rival coach Alious Cisse, the Senegal captain when they lost the 2002 final to Cameroon on penalties, who said there was no need to panic after defeat by Algeria.

"There are things which haven't worked but that's no reason to start a revolution in the space of four days," he said.

"We've been number one in Africa for three years and we went to the 2018 World Cup. It's our first defeat in four years on the continental stage. I don't think a team that lacked mental strength would have achieved such a run.

"What does he know about the Senegalese mentality? What does he know about our people?"