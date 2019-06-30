Jazzi Barnum-Bobb: Ex-Cardiff and Newport player to continue trial at Wrexham

Jazzi Barnum-Bobb made one first team appearance during his time at Cardiff City

Former Cardiff City and Newport County defender Jazzi Barnum-Bobb is to spend a further week on trial at National League side Wrexham.

Barnum-Bobb was released by Newport in February 2018 and then played in the Conference South for Chelmsford City.

The 23-year-old featured at right back during the first half of Wrexham's 4-0 pre-season win at Cefn Druids.

"We'll invite Jazzi back next week. He's really impressed me in training," Wrexham manager Bryan Hughes said.

"Jazzi did really well. He's got great fitness levels.

"He had a bit of a tough year last year but has played in the league for Newport and has got a bit of a pedigree.

"We haven't got the right-back role filled even though Carra [Mark Carrington] can do a really good job there."

Wrexham has signed four new forwards during the close season - Leighton McIntosh, Devonte Redmond, JJ Hooper and Mark Harris on loan from Cardiff City.

Hughes is keen to make further additions to the squad ahead of the new season, which starts on Saturday.

"I'm looking in more details at position specific stuff," he added.