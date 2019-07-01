Roma launch missing child Twitter campaign

Amadou Diawara is the latest player to sign for Roma, and he is pictured beside a missing US child, Jaylene Jimenez

Roma have partnered with missing child charities the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Telefono Azzurro for a 'milk carton' style social media campaign.

Each time Roma complete a signing, they will include photos of missing children in their their announcement posts.

Children from both Italy and the USA will feature in the images.

The appeal was launched on Sunday with midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola's transfer to the Serie A side.

The summer initiative is inspired by rock band Soul Asylum's music video for their 1992 song Runaway Train, which highlighted the faces and names of missing children, similar to those printed on millions of milk cartons in the USA during the 1980s and 90s.

"We want to use the viral nature of social media transfer announcements to help raise awareness for missing children," said Paul Rogers, head of strategy at Roma.

"We have a massive social media following and our announcements generate incredible reach and awareness, all over the world, so we thought that at the exact moment when the world's attention is on the club's announcement."

The club plans to release two videos per player signing, one featuring Italian children and one featuring American teenagers.

Roma are also in talks with a British charity about providing information on more missing children across Europe.

NCMEC, founded in 1984, helps to deter child exploitation and child abductions in the US while Telefono Azzurro, which was formed in 1987, operates around the clock to support abused and at-risk children.