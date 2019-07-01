Hamilton Accies sign defender Johnny Hunt from Stevenage

Johnny Hunt spent one season with Stevenage in League Two

Hamilton Academical have signed full-back Johnny Hunt under freedom of contract.

The 28-year-old arrives from Stevenage, having played 33 games for the English League Two side last season.

He has also had spells with Wrexham, Cambridge United, Chester and Mansfield Town.

"I know he's the type of player and character that will do well here," said Accies manager Brian Rice. "He has that never quit attitude."

Speaking to AcciesTV, Hunt said: "I'm really happy, once I knew the club was interested I wanted to get the deal done as soon as possible, so I could meet the squad and get ready for the season that lies ahead.

"I treat every game as a rivalry, that's the time of player I am. Coming up against Motherwell is a game I'm particularly looking forward to."

