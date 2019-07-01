Leeds sign Brighton's Ben White & Man City's Jack Harrison on season-long loans

Leeds United have signed Manchester City winger Jack Harrison and Brighton defender Ben White on season-long loan deals.

Harrison, 22, also spent last season on loan at Leeds and has signed a one-year contract extension with City to 2022.

He made 42 appearances and scored four goals last term as United reached the Championship play-offs.

White, 21, also joins after signing a one-year extension with Brighton and is now under contract until 2022.

Brighton Under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: "This is an exciting move for Ben and one that makes sense in his natural development.

"Ben will have to adapt once again, as he joins a new group of players and experiences an increased standard of quality and athleticism in the Championship."

