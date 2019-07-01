Jack Harper: Scot signs five-year deal at Getafe in La Liga

Jack Harper has been capped at Under-19 and Under-17 level for Scotland

Scottish forward Jack Harper has completed his move to Getafe, signing a five-year deal with the La Liga side.

The 23-year-old agreed a pre-contract move in February and leaves Malaga for a reported fee of £1.5m.

Capped at under-19 level, Harper is set to be the first Scot to play in the Spanish top flight since Alan Hutton's loan spell with Mallorca in 2013.

Getafe enjoyed their best La Liga campaign last term, finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League.

Born in Spain to Scottish parents, Harper joined Real Madrid in 2009 but was released in 2015 to join Brighton.

He returned to hometown club Malaga in January 2017, scoring four goals in 30 appearances last season with the second tier club.

Wishing his former club well on social media, Harper said: "I can only thank you for the support you gave me from the first day I arrived at the youth team until the last match with the first team.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for the club of my homeland, to grow with you. It has been a real pride.

"I am convinced that with all the people that surround Malaga - players, technical staff, medical staff, ground staff, kitchen staff and especially the support- this great club will very soon be in the top division, where they deserve to be."

