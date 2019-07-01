Scott Fox: Goalkeeper returns to Partick Thistle after Ross County exit

Fox played in every league match for Championship winners Ross County last season

Goalkeeper Scott Fox has returned to Partick Thistle, signing a two-year contract at Firhill.

The 32-year-old spent five years at Thistle before joining Ross County in 2015.

Fox left the Dingwall side in May after failing to agree new terms with the Championship winners.

"Once I knew a return was possible and learned about the plans that they have for this season, it was something that really interested me," said Fox.

"I know it's not a given that I'm going to be playing every week. Jamie Sneddon's a keen and hungry young keeper who did really well last season so I'm ready for that challenge and I'm looking forward to it."

During County's title run last season, Fox played in all 36 league games, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.