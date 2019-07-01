Michael Fernandes: Colchester sign winger on two-year deal from Farnborough

From the section

Colchester get their 2019-20 League Two campaign under way against Port Vale on 3 August

Colchester United have signed winger Michael Fernandes on a two-year deal from non-league side Farnborough.

The 19-year-old previously had trials at Reading and Ipswich Town and scored 12 goals for Farnborough last season.

Head coach John McGreal said: "He'll be straight into the first-team group as he's already done plenty of non-league game time."

Meanwhile, Diaz Wright, 21, has signed a new one-year contract to remain with the club for a further 12 months.

