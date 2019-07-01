Lee Angol: Leyton Orient sign Shrewsbury forward for undisclosed fee

Lee Angol made 25 appearances for Shrewsbury Town after joining from Mansfield Town in August 2018

Leyton Orient have signed forward Lee Angol from League One side Shrewsbury Town on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old began his career with Tottenham where he worked with Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton.

"I feel quite inspired to be joining the club. Everyone knows what Leyton Orient did last year," Angol said.

"Everyone knows how big Leyton Orient are and they are on a mission to get back where they were, so I'm excited."

