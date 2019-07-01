Che Adams: Southampton sign Birmingham forward

Che Adams undergoes his medical at Southampton

Southampton have signed forward Che Adams from Birmingham City on a five-year-deal for a reported £15m fee.

The 22-year-old joins Ralph Hasenhuttl's side after three years at St Andrew's, where he scored 38 goals in 123 appearances.

Southampton first attempted to sign Adams in January, but the deal fell through.

"I was watching them play when I was at Birmingham and I liked what Ralph did so I couldn't say no," Adams said.

"You can see with the track history... the gaffer's belief in the young players, I want to be part of it.

"There was interest in January but it didn't quite go through but I'm happy now it has."

Hasenhuttl confirmed he has been "monitoring Adams for some time" and that he "fits the profile" of a player Southampton needs.

Leicester-born Adams, who has played for the England Under-20s, started his senior career at non-league Oadby Town before getting his break with a move to Sheffield United in 2014.

He was named in the Championship team of the season for 2018-19.

Adams is Southampton's second summer signing, following the arrival of Mali international winger Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege.

