National League news - July 2019
BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.
1 July
Boreham Wood have signed midfielder Adam McDonnell, 22, on a two-year contract following two seasons with Aldershot Town.