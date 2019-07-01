National League news - July 2019

Torquay are back in the National League after winning National League South last season

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from June here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and see our list of the latest manager ins and outs.

1 July

Boreham Wood have signed midfielder Adam McDonnell, 22, on a two-year contract following two seasons with Aldershot Town.