Jack Kiersey: Walsall sign ex-Everton midfielder on short-term deal

Jack Kiersey had been with Everton since the age of 10

Walsall have signed former Everton midfielder Jack Kiersey on a short-term deal after his contract expired at the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old joined the Toffees aged 10, progressed through the academy and became a regular for the Under-23s.

Kiersey becomes Darrell Clarke's fifth signing for the Saddlers, after the arrivals of Stuart Sinclair, James Clarke, James Hardy and Elijah Adebayo.

"I want to play league football," Kiersey said.

""It's a big club and Darrell Clarke is a good manager with young players, so I was eager to get here."

