Mark Milligan: Southend United sign Australia midfielder and captain

Mark Milligan has experienced four World Cups with Australia and played in two

Australia captain Mark Milligan has joined League One club Southend United on an initial one-year deal.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder left Hibernian in May after one season with the Scottish Premiership side.

Southend have a further year's option in Milligan's contract, which includes an arrangement that will see the Socceroo then join the club's coaching team "for at least" two years.

"I like a challenge and this next step for me is a new challenge," he said.

"I've been fortunate enough to play a lot of games internationally and at some major tournaments as well so one thing that I will bring is experience, on and off the pitch, which can sometimes be hard to come by."

Milligan, who has earned 79 caps, featured at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and played for a number of clubs in his native Australia, as well as stints in Japan, China and the Middle East.

