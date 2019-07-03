National League fixtures 2019-20: Notts County start at Eastleigh, Yeovil play Barnet

Notts County will play non-league football this season for the first time in their 157-year history

Notts County travel to Eastleigh for their first-ever match at National League level on Saturday, 3 August.

The Magpies, one of the English Football League's founder members, were relegated from League Two along with Yeovil Town last season.

The Glovers begin at Barnet, while AFC Fylde, beaten in last season's promotion final, go to Aldershot.

Stockport and Torquay, who won the National League North and South titles respectively, start with home games.

Maidenhead will be the first visitors to Edgeley Park, while Gary Johnson's Torquay begin the campaign against Boreham Wood.

The two other promoted clubs, Chorley and Woking, open against Bromley and Dagenham & Redbridge.

Fylde are bidding to reach the EFL for the first time after losing 3-0 to Salford at Wembley in May, and start against an Aldershot side that finished in the bottom four last term, but were reprieved as a result of Gateshead's demotion.

Opening fixtures

Saturday, 3 August, kick-off 15:00 BST

Aldershot Town v AFC Fylde

Barnet v Yeovil Town

Chesterfield v Dover Athletic

Chorley v Bromley

Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking

Eastleigh v Notts County

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town

Harrogate Town v Solihull Moors

Hartlepool United v Sutton United

Stockport County v Maidenhead United

Torquay United v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Barrow

Ownership changes on way for relegated clubs

The upcoming season represents new territory for Notts County, who are playing non-league football for the first time in their 157-year history.

They have been up for sale since January and Alan Hardy has said he is "extremely confident" that a sale will be completed by 10 July, when the club are due back at the High Court over an unpaid tax bill.

Neal Ardley, one of three full-time managers to take charge of County last season, has been given the chance to lead them back into the EFL at the first attempt.

Yeovil, whose 16-year stay in the EFL ended in April, expect to have the formalities of their new ownership confirmed before the season starts next month.

Scott Priestnall and Errol Pope are set to complete their takeover of the Somerset club, having already approved the appointment of ex-Stevenage boss Darren Sarll as the Glovers' new manager.