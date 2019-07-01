WSL: Kika van Es joins Everton, Brighton sign Danique Kerkdijk

Kika van Es is part of the Netherlands squad that will face Sweden in their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday

Netherlands World Cup duo Kika van Es and Danique Kerkdijk have joined Women's Super League clubs Everton and Brighton respectively.

Both players are in the Netherlands squad that will face Sweden in their semi-final on Wednesday.

Van Es, 27, has joined Everton from Ajax on a two-year deal and was part of the Dutch squad that won the European Championship in 2017.

Fellow defender Kerkdijk, 23, has moved to Brighton from Bristol City.

She has signed a one-year deal with Hope Powell's side.

