Jacob Blyth: Macclesfield Town sign striker on one-year deal

Blyth had loan spells at six EFL clubs during his time with Leicester, including at Blackpool in 2016

Macclesfield Town have signed striker Jacob Blyth on a one-year contract, following his departure from Barrow.

The 26-year-old was released after scoring three goals in 24 league appearances during his only season with the National League club.

He had loan spells at several EFL clubs during a four-year spell with Leicester, while he also spent two seasons in Scotland with Motherwell.

Macclesfield retained their League Two status on the final day of last season.

