Tributes are paid to Zambia legend Dick Makwaza

Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has led the tributes to the country's legendary former Chipolopolo captain, Dick Makwaza, who died at the weekend aged 76.

Makwaza was one of Zambia's longest serving captains and is remembered for having skippered the national team that lost to the then Zaire (now DR Congo) in the 1974 Africa Cup of Nations final.

He succumbed to jaundice on Saturday morning at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a long battle.

"I learnt with deep regret the passing of former national team captain and Mufulira Wanderers FC central defender Dick Makwaza. Mr Makwaza who was 'Defender par Excellence' will be remembered for his immense contribution to the development of football in Zambia both as a player and a coach," said President Lungu, who is also patron of the Football Association of Zambia (Faz.)

"I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire football fraternity. May we all find fortitude and comfort in the Almighty God."

Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya also paid his tributes to Makwaza.

"I have fond memories of our long time together at Mighty Mufulira Wanderers FC. His contribution to Zambian football is immeasurable," said Bwalya.

"He led Zambia to the Africa Cup of Nations in 1974 in Egypt where Zambia reached its first ever final. It was the foundation and motivation on which Zambian football was built."

His son Linos Makwaza, who is also a former Zambia international, said he had lost a mentor.

"He is the reason for my successful career and now even his grandson Linos Jr. is following in his footsteps."

Faz president Andrew Kamanga urged the current crop of Zambian players to learn from Makwaza's great spirit of sacrifice and dedication.

Makwaza who leaves behind a widow, seven children, 19 grandchildren and three great grandchildren will be buried on Tuesday.