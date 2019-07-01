Dominic Gape: Wycombe midfielder signs new one-year contract

Dominic Gape in action for Wycombe Wanderers against Tottenham

Midfielder Dominic Gape has signed a new one-year contract to stay at League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

Gape, 24, joined the Chairboys from Southampton in January 2017 after a loan spell and has since scored three goals in 121 games.

The Burton Bradstock-born player scored the goal which secured promotion to League One in April 2018.

"Dom is an integral part of what we do - one of the first names on the teamsheet," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

"I have no doubt that there will have been other clubs who'd love to have Dom in their team."