Youssouf Mulumbu to decide future after Congo duty as Celtic cut short deal

Mulumbu departs Celtic one year into his contract

Youssouf Mulumbu will make a decision on his future on returning from the Africa Cup of Nations after Celtic cut short his contract by a year.

The 32-year-old Congolese midfielder is currently with his national team at the tournament in Egypt.

But he has departed the Scottish champions half way through a two-year deal, having joined from Premiership rivals Kilmarnock last summer.

Celtic activated a clause allowing them to cancel the deal.

Mulumbu made just three appearances for the Glasgow side before returning on loan to Kilmarnock in January for the remainder of the season.

He made 12 appearances as Kilmarnock finished third in the table under Steve Clarke, who has since become Scotland head coach.

The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder had earned his move to Celtic having impressed the previous season after joining the Ayrshire club following his departure from Norwich City.

Mulumbu was an unused substitute for DR Congo's 2-0 defeats by Uganda and hosts Egypt but returned to the starting line-up for a 4-0 win over Zimbabwe.

It leaves Florent Ibenge's squad awaiting the results from two more groups to see if they progress to the knock-out stage as one of the best third-placed sides.